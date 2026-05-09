The Cottage in Smyrna Offers Everything for the Home and More

At The Cottage Home Boutique, owners Jeana and Jason Edwards believe that every home tells a story. And their store is a place for the local community to come to create their own home stories. Edwards’ journey began with a passion for quality furniture and housewares that enhance every living space.

They offer a wide range of furniture and housewares, each piece carefully selected to ensure quality and style. From comfortable sofas to beautiful tableware to elegant bowls and cutting boards, they have everything you need to create the perfect home.

“The Cottage is a beautiful home boutique that has a little bit of everything for everyone,” said one reviewer. “From home decor to birthday cards. Lots of gifts and some really cool stuff.”

Nestled in a charming bungalow located near the Depot District in the Town of Smyrna, the owners have handpicked every piece of home décor and artwork, home fragrance, kitchen accessories, locally crafted treasures, gifts, holiday décor, and lots of fun clothing for him and her. They also have a Wedding Registry.

“We are so grateful to have the Smyrna community embrace our store,” said Jeana. “Whether you’re looking to add a touch of charm to your space or find the perfect gift, we’re here to help make every moment special. Thanks to everyone for supporting our small business!”

Located at 400 Hazelwood Drive, the shop is set up in rooms offering ideas to inspire. They also offer customizable furniture and interior design ideas. Originally from Centerville, Tennessee, Jeana has worked for Price Point Furniture. She can help pull together ideas for a new home, a special gift, and even a new outfit.

The store hours are Monday- Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, and closed on Sundays.

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