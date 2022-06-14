The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest ‘most-needed’ food items like peanut butter, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereal and canned fruits, meat and veggies to the below six locations all week.

In keeping with the ‘615’ theme, the Titans will host a pop-up store on the second floor of Fifth + Broadway near the escalators on Wednesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. CT. The store will feature a retail area with ‘615’ t-shirts, screen printing, and giveaways. $6.15 happy hour specials will be running until 6:15 p.m. CT. in the adjoining food hall.

Donation locations:

MILES Auto Spa (West Nashville)

855 Hillwood Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint (Belmont)

3108 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212

Party Fowl (Donelson)

2620 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Hunters Station (East Nashville)

975 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206

Slim and Husky’s (North Nashville)

911 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Fifth + Broadway (Downtown)

5036 Broadway Pl, Nashville, TN 37203

Titans mascot T-Rac and Titans cheerleaders will visit all six locations on June 15 to collect the donations, bringing giveaways, prize packs, WWE SummerSlam tickets and more throughout the day. Times of their visits can be found at www.tennesseetitans.com/celebrate615.

Limited-edition Titans 615 t-shirts will be available at the Fifth + Broadway party for $44.99 in a storefront on the second floor near the escalators. A special collection of Titans 615 clothing is now available at the Titans Pro Shop in-store and online. A portion of proceeds from all t-shirts sold will be donated to the Titans Foundation, which supports communities throughout the state.

“615 Day is all about celebrating our Nashville community and what makes this city so incredibly special,” said Kate Guerra, Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “I can’t think of a better way to honor our city than working together to benefit one of our most critically important organizations, Second Harvest. We hope fans will drop off donations throughout the week and join us on June 15, ending the day at Fifth + Broadway.”

For more information on how to support ‘Celebrate 615,’ please visit, www.tennesseetitans.com/celebrate615. For those unable to drop off food items, financial donations can be made at this link.