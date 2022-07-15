Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) Announces Second Location in Murfreesboro

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Murfreesboro, TN.

Located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn features an orthopedic clinic, physical therapy, MRI access, and sports performance training.

TOA’s Sports Performance training provides exceptional support for high performance athletes, sports teams and leagues, and weekend or casual athletes. TOA provides sports performance training at their Franklin, Lebanon and now Murfreesboro Westlawn locations. This specialized sports performance training, includes individual, group or team training and return to performance training, which bridges the gap between injury rehabilitation and return to activity.

TOA’s Murfreesboro Westlawn location is located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Located just off Highway 840, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn’s cross streets are Shores Rd. and Veterans Parkway. Parking is available in front, back and on the side of the building.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926. TOA’s physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

TOA offers its valued patients the convenience of over 25 locations, eight of which include urgent care facilities, and a full array of treatment and diagnostic imaging services including physical therapy, hand therapy, MRI, and durable medical equipment. TOA also provides specialized sports performance training for teams and individuals at their Sports Performance Centers.

TOA is proud to cover more high school and college sports teams than any group in the state of Tennessee. For more information, visit www.toa.com.