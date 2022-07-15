Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Oaklands Annual Summer Party
Saturday, July 16, 6:30pm-9:00pm
900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival
Saturday, July 16, 10:00am-5:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
The Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival will kick off the inaugural event this year on Saturday! This will be a day full of excitement. There will be shopping, musical performances, games and some of the best Hot Chicken in the Boro! These Hot Chicken Artisans will be competing for the favor of our local residents! Come enjoy as they compete for the following awards, People’s Choice, Best In The BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, various times
7120 Old Nashville Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Mills-Pate Arts Center
The Gift of Song presents its senior musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” starring Dawson Blackburn, Kylie Sumner, Christopher Keiningham, Angelis Gonzalez, Grady Vasilevskis and Kaitlyn Sumner. “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4World Snake Day
Saturday, July 16, 12:00pm-2:00pm
100 Sam Ridley Pkway E., Smyrna, TN
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
It’s World Snake Day! Join the staff of Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center at the SOAC as we celebrate these scaly reptiles through a meet-and-greet animal show followed by snake themed crafts and activities.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Murfreesboro Antiques Show and Sale
Saturday, July 16 to Monday, July 18, 10:00am-4:00pm
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Middle TN Expo Center
The 55th Annual Murfreesboro Antiques Show and Sale is returning again this year. With dealers from over 20 states, there is sure to be something for everyone! They will also have an award-winning crystal and glass repair specialist on site, bring in that family heirloom that is chipped or cracked and get it repaired! Family-friendly, air-conditioned fun, with a fabulous food truck by Hillbilly Shack Delights.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.