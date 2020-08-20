Friends Of The Troops, a Tennessee-based nonprofit, is fulfilling the needs of service members and their families during the COVID pandemic, as requests for support have grown over the last few months.

The organization, which supports deployed troops, Veterans and stateside service members, has seen increased need from the state’s military families during the ongoing COVID crisis. The nonprofit recently donated pallets of hard-to-find household cleaners to military personnel from several branches of service, including three units of the Army Reserve based out of Chattanooga. Members of those units live throughout the state of Tennessee.

After learning that a number of Reservists and military spouses had lost their regular jobs due to COVID cutbacks, Friends Of The Troops stepped up with cleaning supplies, hygiene items and snacks, and distributed pallets of much-needed items to Tennessee’s military families to assist during these difficult months.

“The 327th Chemical Company and other Units in the Chattanooga Area cannot thank Friends Of The Troops enough for their kind and thoughtful donations. The donations have put smiles on faces and eased financial burdens within our ranks in these trying times,” said SFC Kevin M. Chitwood, of the Army Reserves.

Friends Of The Troops receives donated items and financial support through partnerships with corporations and businesses. CEO Jessica Duke said, “We rely on these corporate donations to support our service members and their families. We are so grateful for every item received and ensure that every donation makes its way to our service members, their families or to support Veterans’ needs.”

Friends Of The Troops is always looking for business partners to help support the military community, including a Tennessee National Guard unit that just deployed overseas.

For more information about Friends Of The Troops, visit their website at www.friendsofthetroops.org or call (423) 599-9901.