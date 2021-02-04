From Jeff Price: 2/1/2021
THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144. More wrestling news here.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|141
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|132
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|120
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|109
|4
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|94
|5
|6
|FATHER RYAN
|74
|7
|7
|SUMMIT
|54
|9
|TIE
|OAKLAND
|54
|11
|9
|PIGEON FORGE
|39
|10
|10
|MCCALLIE
|37
|8
|11
|BLACKMAN
|36
|11
|12
|SCIENCE HILL
|20
|12
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, MBA