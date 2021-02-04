wrestling tssaa

From Jeff Price: 2/1/2021

THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144. More wrestling news here.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 141 1
2 CLEVELAND 132 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 120 3
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 109 4
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 94 5
6 FATHER RYAN 74 7
7 SUMMIT 54 9
TIE OAKLAND 54 11
9 PIGEON FORGE 39 10
10 MCCALLIE 37 8
11 BLACKMAN 36 11
12 SCIENCE HILL 20 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, MBA


