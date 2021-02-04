3 Local Jewelers to Shop for Engagement and Wedding Rings

Valentine’s Day is the third most popular time of the year to get engaged, right behind Christmas and New Year’s, according to weddingwire.com. All of which means that now is the time for the purchase of an engagement ring.

Engagement rings have been found to exist all the way back to ancient Egypt, but they were given to women on a large scale during ancient Roman times. However, they were not a romantic symbol of love then, but the acceptance of a contract and a symbol of ownership.

The diamond engagement ring we know today didn’t exist until the mid-20th century when DeBeers began marketing that “Diamonds are Forever.” Diamond sales increased by almost 100 percent from 1939 until 1979. Today’s millennials are however moving back to colored stones, which were popular from the Middle Ages until the Victorian age.

Cut, color, clarity, and carat weight are the most important characteristics to understand when making a diamond purchase. The cut determines the amount of sparkle. Colorless diamonds are of higher grade. Clarity refers to the number of imperfections in the diamond. Carat refers to the weight of the diamond, not the size. A big, colored diamond with lots of imperfections will have less value than a small one with fewer imperfections and less color.

According to bluenile.com, there are ten diamond cuts: Round, princess, emerald, Asscher, oval, radiant, pear, heart, or cushion.

There are many great jewelry stores in Rutherford County, but here are three that are locally owned with strong histories in the community.