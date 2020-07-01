A teenager wanted by Metro Nashville Police was taken into custody by La Vergne officers.

The 19-year-old, who will not be identified at this time, was spotted in a stolen vehicle in the Kroger parking lot on June 30. The teen and vehicle matched the description out of Nashville for a robbery suspect and stolen car. Nashville Police say the teenager is wanted for multiple recent robberies, including one that involved a shooting.

La Vergne officers were able to take the teenager into custody without incident. A weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

He faces multiple charges in both La Vergne and Metro Nashville.