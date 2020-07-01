Klara “Rosie” Jordan, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Germany and has lived in Rutherford County since 1966.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; Eva and Anton Escher, sons; Benny, Dede and Micheal Jordan, daughter, Monica Paden, nephews; Micheal MonFee, Oswald Escher and Oswald Simon, brothers; Toni Escher, Kurt Escher and Fritz Escher, sisters; Lena Escher and Ana Simon. She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Kent Comer) Dunkerson, Grandsons; Kyle Comer, Jacob (Chesley) Arnold, Zeb Smotherman, Eric (Stephanie) Amsbury and DJ Adkison, Granddaughters; Olivia Sales, Emmeline Amsbury and Jessica (Micheal) McGill, nephews; Thomas (Janet) Escher and Rolfe Escher, nieces; Chris (Randy) Largent and Christine Escher and sister in laws; Waltraud Escher and Irmard Escher . The family would also like to mention her beloved brother and sister in law, neice and nephew; Carl, Rhonda, Lance and Kayla Jordan.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.