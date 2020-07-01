Jessica Lee Gambill, age 31 of Murfreesboro died Monday June 29, 2020. She was born in Chantilly, VA and was a member of North Blvd Church of Christ. Jessica was a graduate of Siegel High School.

She is survived by her son, Riley Gambill; parents, Johnny Keith Gambill and Lisa Gambill; sisters, Lynsi Blankenship and husband Adam, Elly Linam and husband Patrick; brother, JD. Gambill; grandparent, Johnny “Jack” Gambill.

Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Lynn Gambill, Bobby and Pat Glaze.

Visitation will be 10:00AM till 12:30 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Thursday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com