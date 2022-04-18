NASHVILLE – As part of Military Saves Month 2022 (April 1 – 30), the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is spreading the message of saving successfully by encouraging members of Tennessee’s military community to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth.

This free, virtual event centers around weekly themes of saving automatically, saving for the unexpected, saving to retire, saving by reducing debt, and saving as a family. Military Saves, an initiative of America Saves and the Consumer Federation of America, is the nonprofit organization behind Military Saves Month. TDCI is a presenting sponsor of this event.

“Military families are vital to Tennessee’s economy, and Military Saves Month is a great opportunity to help service members and their families enhance their financial stability,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling “We encourage Tennessee military members to use this month to set a savings goal, make a plan, and start saving automatically.”

To encourage service members and their families to build wealth through automatic saving, TDCI encourages Tennessee’s military community to take the Military Saves Pledge this month. By taking the pledge, participants will set a goal for their savings and create a plan for reaching that goal. At the conclusion of Military Saves Month, those who participate in the program will gain clarity on their current financial situation, set new savings goals, and create a realistic plan on how to achieve those goals.

“The work of Military Saves is to encourage the entire military community, including military families and veterans, to save, as we believe that financial readiness is mission readiness,” says Angela Caban, director of Military Saves.

For questions about an investment, contact TDCI’s Securities Division online at tn.gov/securities or call 800-863-9117.