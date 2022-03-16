Suspect Steals American Flag From Murfreesboro Thrift Store

Detectives need help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a theft case where an American flag was stolen from a thrift store on March 7.

The unknown individual is seen on video walking up to the surveillance camera outside of Steered Straight Thrift Store and looking at it before attempting to move it out of the view of the flagpole. A 15×25 foot flag, metal cable and clip valued around $1,500 was taken.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected]