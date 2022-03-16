Murfreesboro Police Looking for Auto Burglary Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in car burglary/fraudulent use of a credit card case.

On Feb. 27, 2022, a woman working out at Gold’s Gym had the keys to her car stolen. She went to her car and noticed it had been broken into. The victim’s Mac Book Air and cell phone wallet were stolen. The victim’s credit card was used at Publix, Circle K and Walgreens.

The person of interest in the photo was seen in Publix around the same time the card was used. She got into the passenger seat of a maroon Ford F-150 pickup pulling a trailer.

The police would like to speak to her. If you can help identify this woman or the truck’s owner, please contact Detective Chris Pitts at 629-201-5508 or email tips to [email protected]