About $20,000 cash and a one pound of marijuana were confiscated from a speeding driver Wednesday on Interstate 24, a Rutherford county Sheriff’s deputy reported.

Suspect Devonta Eli Noel, 22, of Marietta, Ga., was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon while coming a dangerous felony by Deputy William Travis. Noel was also charged with felony altering a license tag.

Travis was driving on the interstate when he stopped Noel for driving 104 mph near the Sam Ridley exit near Smyrna.

Cpl. James Bailey reported Deputy Stephen Massey and K-9 Argo arrived and Argo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

“A probable search of the vehicle revealed approximately one pound of marijuana, approximately $20,000 cash and an AR-15 pistol with the serial number filed off,” Bailey reported.

Noel is being held on $13,500 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Friday in General Sessions Court.

