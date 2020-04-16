Raymond Paul Harrell, 87 of Murfreesboro, born October 27, 1932 in Rutherford County, died peacefully in his home Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, during which time he was stationed at Fort Benning, GA. Prior to serving in the army Raymond enjoyed driving a city bus in Murfreesboro. After his time in the army he worked at United Cities Gas Company from which he retired in 1995.

Raymond was a long-time member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where he loved singing in the choir and was a deacon for many years. He will always be known for his love of gardening, lighthouses and antique vehicles, and will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Martha; two daughters Cheryl Fisher and Heather Blackburn (Keith); five grandchildren Jennifer Crouse (Isaac), Josh Fisher (McKenna), Emily Blackburn, David Blackburn, and Kathryn Blackburn; great grandchildren Rowan and Aubree Fisher; brother Billy Harrell (Nancy) and sister Clara Adams. Proceeded in death by parents Jesse James Harrell and Pauline Brandon Harrell; brother James Harrell, sister Betty Kate Hollis, and son-in-law Steve Fisher.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.