Summer Flying Solo Exhibits Opens at Nashville International Airport

The summer installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the beautiful works of Carolyn Beehler, Laurie Davis, and Jammie Williams.

The Flying Solo series is a popular, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. This installment marks the return of the series, which last debuted in March 2020. The Summer 2022 exhibit, which is open now through September 28, 2022, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.

A brief biography of the featured artists and their work is as follows:

Carolyn Beehler

“Going Round in Circles”

Located in Concourse D, near Gate 5

www.carolynbeehler.com

Link to artwork

Carolyn Beehler is a paper artist living in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born in California but grew up in the South and studied art school at O’More College of Design in Franklin. “Going Round in Circles” is a 30”x 20” magazine paper.

Laurie A. Davis

“Starry, Starry Night Over the Ghost Ballet”

Located in Concourse D, near Gate 2

www.Tangled-tiles.com

@tangledtiles

Link to artwork

Laurie has been enamored with the creative process since she was young. One of her mosaic designs, “Tree of Life” was selected for the 2018 Best of Tennessee Craft exhibit, and her “Starry, Starry Night Over the Cumberland” was selected for the 2022 Tennessee Craft Best of Tennessee Exhibition. “Starry, Starry Night Over the Ghost Ballet” is a 30”x 36” stained glass, tiles, beads, art glasses, and grout on Wedi board.

Jammie Williams

“Searching Above”

Located in Concourse A, near Gate 2

www.jammiewilliams.com

@jammie9174

Link to artwork

Jammie Williams is a sculptor and painter from Tennessee who uses clay and oil paint to create symbolic and expressionistic works. His work has been included in the 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition at The University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art and in the 2020 Red Clay Survey of Contemporary Southern Art at Huntsville Museum of Art. His works are inspired by his personal memories, feelings, and emotions. “Searching Above” is a 36” x 60’’ oil on canvas.

Arts at the Airport

The Arts at the Airport (AaA) program showcases the region’s visual and performing arts. AaA is governed by a 15-member Arts at the Airport Foundation board, is funded primarily by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and receives some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The award-winning Arts at the Airport program reviews and presents works by local, regional and national artists for the enjoyment and enrichment of BNA’s passengers and visitors. In addition to visual art, Arts at the Airport includes live music performances on stages throughout BNA’s passenger terminal.

