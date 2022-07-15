WEATHER- Hit the Lake!

We are watching for a chance of storms coming in Sunday afternoon through Monday but your Friday and Saturday look delightful for mid-July. Hit the pool, hit the lake, hit the river and enjoy!

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.