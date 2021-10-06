storm clouds
The Middle Tennessee area will continue to see rain throughout the day (Wednesday, Oct 6), specifically this afternoon with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Live Weather Radar

Forecast Summary

  • Scattered rain continues Wednesday
  • 1 to 3+” has fallen in some locations west of Nashville early Wednesday morning
  • Additional rain through the day, specifically afternoon, will pose a flooding threat…especially where heavy rain has already fallen
  • Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across most of Middle Tennessee.
  • A threat for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes exists areawide
  • A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday night for southern locations approaching Tennessee/Alabama Border Region and across central and southern portions of Cumberland Plateau Region.

