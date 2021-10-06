Barbara Jean Dycus Williams, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with her Lord on October 3, 2021.

Barbara was born in Nashville, TN to the late Grady L. Dycus and Lucille Cline Sheffield. She was a retired Benefits Administrator with the CPA firm, Arthur Andersen. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, L.D.”Bill” Williams, daughter, Donna Hogan.

Survivors include a daughter, Dianne Williams of Nolensville, TN, grandchildren, Jena (Jeremy) Nichols, Josh (Jenni) Hogan, great-grandchildren, Kelcy and Bailey Nichols, Caleb (Tayla) Hogan, Cody Hogan, and the Graves Cousins. A huge heartfelt thanks to Barbara’s devoted caregivers and honorary family, Wynella Rice and Mary Hope Roberson for their exceptional loving care.

Services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Friday, October 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with John Briley officiating. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Thompson Ln. Nashville, TN at 3:00 PM on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Active Pallbearers are Josh Hogan, Jeremy Nichols, Caleb Hogan, Cody Hogan, Alex Evans, Bill Isaacs, Collin Baggett, and Greg Roberson.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tribby Briley, Reatha Trent, Mary Lynn West, Tahtia Mitchell, Briar Roberson, and Cole Roberson. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com