The popular, family friendly, non-smoking Station Grill has moved from its old location on Lascassas Pike to Northfield Boulevard. They continue to offer their well-loved bar fare and Friday night special menu items in their new location.

Curt Minton continues to create an environment that is fun and relaxing for everything from a business lunch, to drinks after work with friends, to a family dinner. The menu has been paired down, but still offers a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers and pizza.

The wings and chicken dip are two of the most popular appetizers. Their Buffalo Chicken Dip is made on site from boneless, skinless chicken breast, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served with crispy tortilla chips and celery. Station Chicken Wings were developed from their own recipe and they can be served tossed in a choice of sauces, including mild, hot, blaze or Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce or teriyaki sauce with a dash of heat. They can be purchased in batches of 10, 20 or 40.

A choice of three salads is on the menu, as well as chili and a daily soup special. Soups in the recent past have included loaded potato and chicken and rice.

Reviewers say that Station Grill makes to best Hot Roast Beef sandwich in town. It is what used to be called a French Dip with sliced beef and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll served with a cup of hot au jus. There are four more sandwiches to choose from.

Burgers are, of course, the hot item. They have fun names related to the area, including the Uncle Dave Bacon Burger that includes tangy BBQ sauce, bacon, caramelized onions and pepper jack cheese; and the Black and Blue Raider Burger that boasts a Cajun spiced blackened burger, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and a spicy remoulade sauce.

If you’re not up for a burger, there is pizza. They have five house pizzas, or you can make your own. Meats offered are pepperoni, sausage, turkey, beef, ham, bacon or grilled chicken. Cheeses offered are mozzarella, feta, pepper jack, cheddar, cheddar jack, American or blue cheese. Other toppings include everything from onions to pineapple to pickles to artichoke hearts and more.

Desserts change daily. Recent desserts have been cherry cobble, super thick peanut butter ice cream sandwiches and chocolate cupcakes with expresso buttercream icing.

Every Friday night they offer a special entrée. Said one reviewer, “Whoever it is who makes their daily specials is one of the best chefs around!!! My husband and I are foodies and have eaten at some of the best restaurants in the U.S. This person is as good or better than some of the best.”

Station Grill

1602 W Northfield Boulevard, Suite 200

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 295-2983

https://www.facebook.com/stationgrilltn/

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.