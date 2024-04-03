Sounds Win Home Opener Over St. Paul

NASHVILLE – April 3, 2024 – After a rain delay of nearly an hour and a half, the fans that stuck around First Horizon Park in the home opener were treated to a thriller. The Nashville Sounds (2-2) scored three runs late via a Yonny Hernández homer to take a 5-4 win over the St. Paul Saints (2-1) on Tuesday night.

Hicklen made a good first impression on the home crowd, adding two hits, two runs, a double and stolen base in his opening game in a Sounds uniform in Hit City. Hernández added the other Sounds extra-base hit with the high-flying homer.

Ashby took a no decision despite five strong innings in the start. The southpaw struck out five and walked two over five innings before being charged with three runs (all earned). The bullpen continued their dominance after the sixth, not allowing a batter to reach over the final three innings.

The first homestand continues tomorrow night in game two of the six-game series. Right-hander Janson Junk will make his first start of the 2024 campaign. He’ll face the Sounds 2022 Pitcher of the Year and 2023 Community Player of the Year Caleb Boushley, who makes his first start as a Saint. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News ​