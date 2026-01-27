Smyrna Prepares For Pothole Repairs Following Winter Weather

Drivers in Smyrna are being advised to use caution as town crews prepare for an increase in potholes following recent winter weather.

Town officials say more than 350 tons of salt were applied to Smyrna streets during the storm, and combined with plowing and freezing temperatures, roadway damage is expected. The Smyrna Streets Department plans to begin addressing potholes later this week as they appear and will continue making repairs throughout town as needed.

Residents who spot potholes are encouraged to report them online at townofsmyrna.org/how_do_i/report_an_issue.php or by calling Smyrna Public Works at 615-459-9766, available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully and remain mindful of work zones while repairs are underway. Potholes on interstates can be reported to the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349).

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email