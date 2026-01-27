Murfreesboro Fire Department Rescue Welcomes First Full-Time EMS Instructor

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) announces the addition of Captain John Rutledge as the department’s newest member and first full-time EMS Instructor. Rutledge will assume the role of Captain/Instructor on Feb. 9.

“We are excited to welcome Captain Rutledge to the MFRD team and to benefit from the wealth of knowledge and experience he brings to our department,” said Assistant Chief Jamie Layhew. “His expertise and passion for education will support the continued growth and development of our EMS Division.”

A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Rutledge grew up in La Vergne, where he attended local schools and graduated from La Vergne High School in 1993. He brings extensive medical and technical experience to his new role. In 2022, he earned an Associate of Applied Science in Paramedicine from Motlow State Community College, graduating summa cum laude.

Rutledge holds numerous professional certifications, including Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, Hazardous Materials Technician, and Ropes Technician. He is also an American Heart Association (AHA) instructor for BLS, ACLS, and PALS, and is certified to teach multiple NAEMT courses, including PHTLS, AMLS, EPC, TECC, and AHDR.

His career in emergency services began in 2011 with the La Vergne Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant. In 2020, he joined the Nashville Fire Department, serving as a Paramedic and Adjunct Instructor. Rutledge has also served as an Adjunct Instructor for Motlow State Community College since 2019, further demonstrating his commitment to education and workforce development.

Beyond his professional career, Rutledge is active in community service. He serves on the board of We Are Hope, an organization that provides food and essential resources to underprivileged families. He is also a member of New Vision Baptist Church, where he serves on the security team as a medical first responder.

In his personal time, Rutledge enjoys spending time with his wife of ten years, his two grown daughters, and his two dogs — Bella, a seven-year-old Dachshund, and Smoke, a German Shorthair Pointer puppy. He enjoys relaxing by the pool, riding his motorcycle, and bird hunting with Smoke.

Rutledge is also an avid college football fan who travels annually to experience tailgating traditions at NCAA stadiums. While he has visited programs such as Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Clemson, and Ole Miss, he considers the South Bend and Notre Dame experience his favorite.

MFRD looks forward to Rutledge’s contributions to strengthening training standards and advancing emergency medical services for the Murfreesboro community.

