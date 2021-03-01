Smyrna Police Department’s Kevin Krieb Receives Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement

Detective Kevin Krieb with Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is the recipient of the Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement. The award was presented by United States Attorney Don Cochran.

Detective Krieb began his career in law enforcement as an officer with Vanderbilt University Police Department. He joined the Smyrna Police Department in 2002. Beginning in patrol, he worked his way through the SPD ranks, serving as a DARE officer, narcotics detective, DEA task force officer, and was recently promoted to Detective Sergeant of Narcotics.

The Department of Justice, Office of the United States Attorney, Middle District of Tennessee honors law enforcement officers and agents who exceed the call of duty to keep their communities safe. Detective Krieb was honored for his role in a nine-month investigation that resulted in the indictment of five members of a fraudulent Oxycodone prescription Drug Trafficking Organization. All five individuals pled guilty; an additional twenty individuals faced fraud charges at the local level.

“We are proud of Detective Krieb’s commitment to serve our community, our department, and law enforcement partners,” shared Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold. “This honor is well-deserved and is a reflection of his work ethic. We extend our congratulations to Kevin on this accomplishment.”