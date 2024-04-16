Smyrna Police Department Names 2024 Dispatcher of the Year

On Monday, Smyrna Police Department announced Bryan Arnott as their Dispatcher of the Year for 2024.

Bryan has been with SPD for nine years. During that time, he has shown initiative by becoming a Training Officer, according to Smyrna PD. He has gone “above and beyond to ensure his co-workers, and even more so his trainees, are successful.” Bryan was chosen for many reasons. He is described as “a selfless co-worker” and “the definition of a team player.”

Bryan has volunteered his time to additional tasks such as the Crime Suppression Unit, spearheaded by Det. Schaefer. Bryan received a letter of commendation for his leadership in organizing procedures and documenting information for grant purposes. He is part of the SWAT Team, serving as a tactical dispatcher, and is part of the Peer Support Team.

Bryan took further initiative by seeking out training opportunities. He completed the FBI Basic Crisis Negotiations Course in August and, on short notice, volunteered to attend a 2-day class in East Tennessee in February. He has also completed many Virtual Academy courses during his free time, focusing on ethics, leadership & better communication.