Smyrna Police Arrest Suspect Involved in Carjacking

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect involved in a carjacking earlier this morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., SPD officers were dispatched to Ashley Grove Apartments, located in the 400 block of Enon Springs Road East in Smyrna. A resident reported that she had parked and exited her vehicle. Two males approached her, pointed a gun at her, and stole her 2005 Honda Element and her apartment keys. Both suspects fled the scene.

SPD made contact with the vehicle at approximately 3:48 a.m., in the 700 block of Enon Springs Road East. The vehicle fled the scene and officers pursued the vehicle into Davidson County. The pursuit ended in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard and Burkitt Road.

One suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody without incident. Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the motor vehicle crash. The carjacking is an ongoing and active investigation by the Smyrna Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

