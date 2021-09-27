Buenrostro Contreras, Ruben - Schaefer

UPDATE: Smyrna Police Department has located the vehicle and its occupant involved in this hit-and-run motor vehicle crash. Mr. Ruben Buenrostro Contreras of Smyrna, DOB 8/10/53, has been booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. SPD wishes to thank Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating an individual involved in an accident.

On 9/23/2021 at approximately 5:00 PM, SPD, Smyrna Fire Department (SFD), and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane.

Prior to the arrival of the responding agencies, one of the vehicles involved left the scene. Witnesses described this vehicle as a small, late 1990s to early 2000s red 2-door pickup truck.

RCEMS transported one individual to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center; this individual was later pronounced deceased.

The pickup was last seen heading down Morton Lane toward Almaville Road and likely has damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective Andrew Schaefer, [email protected] or (615) 267-5048.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here