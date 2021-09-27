assaults employee at sams club

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (September 27, 2021) – Murfreesboro Police Property Crimes detectives are searching for the man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of computers from Sam’s Club. He returns days later to try to steal even more and assaults an elderly employee.

The unidentified man entered the Sam’s Club located on John R. Rice Blvd. and loaded a shopping cart with several computers on Sept. 24. As he was leaving without paying, store employees confronted him. The man rammed the shopping cart into a 61-year-old female employee, causing her to fall to the floor. Other store employees assisted in recovering the computers.

The man got away.

According to detectives, the man stole six computers from the same Sam’s Club on Sept. 16. The computers are valued at $4,614.

Both times he left the business in a dark-colored, older model Acura SUV with a temporary tag.

Detectives believe the man may also be responsible for similar computer thefts at Sam’s Clubs in Antioch and Clarksville.

If you can help identify this man, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.


