Smyrna Parks & Recreation Seeking Applicants for 2022 Kenneth ‘Coon’ Awards

Smyrna Parks & Recreation Department is seeking applications for the 2022 Kenneth “Coon” Victory Lifetime Service Award and the 2022 Young Leader Award. A $500 scholarship is generously provided by SiMa for the Young Leader Award.

Lifetime Service Award Criteria:

A Smyrna citizen that has distinguished him/herself by years of unselfish and dedicated volunteer service to the Smyrna community, either in youth/adult athletics or another civil/non-profit organization.

Young Leader Award Criteria:

Age 21 & under

Completed community service project

Possess a volunteer spirit

Have a commitment to make change

Nominations can be emailed to [email protected]