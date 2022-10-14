Friday, October 14, 2022
Smyrna Parks & Recreation Seeking Applicants for 2022 Kenneth ‘Coon’ Awards

Nominations due by November 15th

Smyrna Parks & Recreation Department is seeking applications for the 2022 Kenneth “Coon” Victory Lifetime Service Award and the 2022 Young Leader Award. A $500 scholarship is generously provided by SiMa for the Young Leader Award.

Lifetime Service Award Criteria:

A Smyrna citizen that has distinguished him/herself by years of unselfish and dedicated volunteer service to the Smyrna community, either in youth/adult athletics or another civil/non-profit organization.

Young Leader Award Criteria:

  • Age 21 & under
  • Completed community service project
  • Possess a volunteer spirit
  • Have a commitment to make change

Nominations can be emailed to [email protected]

