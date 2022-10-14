Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Rutherford County Theatre Crawl
Friday, October 14, 5:00pm-8:00pm
901 N Maney St, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Boro Bourbon and Brews
Saturday, October 15, 3:30pm
714 W. Main St, Ste. F, Murfreesboro, TN
Panther Creek Brews
Come join the Boro Bourbon Club at Panther Creek Brews for the inaugural Boro Bourbon & Brews event to benefit Murfreesboro-based hunger relief organization Feed America First! This event will feature bourbon samples from your favorite distilleries, food trucks, live music by Tom Davison, football games on the big screen, silent auction, and a cornhole tournament with a cash prize! Cornhole teams are limited to secure your spot soon! A free Boro Bourbon Club Glencairn glass will be included in the first 10 tickets sold.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Steam-A-Palooza at Discovery Center
Saturday, October 15, 12:00pm-4:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
This free outdoor event is rain or shine and features local artists, scientists, and engineers for all-ages, for some hands-on fun. People ages 1-100 can travel booth to booth and learn about the processes behind robotics, agriculture, cosmetics, creative arts, physics, environmental conservation, mathematics, meteorology and everything in between. Plus, live performances, food trucks and more! In addition, Discovery Center’s museum admission for indoor exhibits will be half-price!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Symphony Storytime
Sunday, October 16, 3:00pm-4:30pm
1439 Faulkinberry Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
Hinton Hall
Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta for their Fall concert entitled Symphony Storytime! The concert will include famous orchestral works of Mussorgsky and Saint-Saens. They will be joined by author Antonia Royal-Whitmore and poet Kory Wells for a family-friendly concert involving music and storytelling. The event is at 3:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall and admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5. This event is a part of the Tennessee STEAM Festival!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Earth Experience Dino Days
Saturday, October 15 to Sunday, October 16, 10:00am-4:00pm
816 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Earth Experience
Earth Experience is hosting Dino Days this weekend as part of the Tennessee STEAM festival. There will be a fossil dig for small children, a craft and rock sale, and an appearance by the Jurassic Park Jeep. Event partners include MTSU Geosciences department and Middle Tennessee Gem and Mineral Society. The museum will be open extended hours this weekend only for this amazing hands-on event!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.