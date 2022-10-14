Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Rutherford County Theatre Crawl

Friday, October 14, 5:00pm-8:00pm

901 N Maney St, Murfreesboro, TN

Oaklands Mansion

The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.