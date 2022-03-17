Months of investigation into the February 5, 2021 fentanyl-related death of Nashvillian William Young has now resulted in the indictment of Victor Scruggs, 35, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Young, 40, a self-employed contractor, was found deceased at his South Nashville residence. The Medical Examiner would rule the cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl.

Tedious work by Specialized Investigations Division Detective Barry Demonbreun led to evidence that Scruggs sold Young heroin and methamphetamine allegedly laced with fentanyl on the same day of Young’s death. In addition to the 2nd degree murder charge, Scruggs is facing unrelated federal and state drug and weapons charges. Scruggs remains in custody.

In a separate case again involving months of investigation into the fentanyl-related death of Mily Bolon, 22, Almurtaza Al Zerkani, 28, of Smyrna, is in custody on a second-degree murder indictment.

Bolon, the mother of a four-year-old son, lived with her family in South Nashville. She was found dead in her bedroom on the morning of November 13, 2020. The Medical Examiner would rule the cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl.

Investigation by Detective Chris McIsaac led to evidence that Al Zerkani sold Bolon pills that resembled oxycodone, but instead allegedly contained fentanyl and were not produced by a legitimate pharmaceutical company. Al Zerkani is jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by a Criminal Court judge.

Dangerous fentanyl, which is responsible for an increasing number of overdose deaths, has been found combined with street drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. A tiny amount of fentanyl can kill. A group of detectives in the MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division attempts to identify the sellers/providers of fentanyl-laced substances in overdose death cases and then works closely with Assistant District Attorney Mindy Vinecore on the prosecution of those individuals.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.