TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, March 17-23, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
Emergency In-place paving
- Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.,, There will be alternating lane closures in the WB direction on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for emergency pothole repairs. (MM 201 – 204.8)
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24
Emergency In-Place Paving
- Tues., 3/15 – Web., 3/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes from mm26 – 28.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Emergency In place paving
- Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111)
WILSON COUNTY I-40
Emergency In-place paving
- Mon., 3/21 – 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., I-40 EB will have intermittent lane closures for emergency spot paving activities. From I-840 to the Linwood Exit. (mm 236 – 245)
- Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., I-40 EB will have intermittent lane closures for emergency spot paving activities. From Wilson County Line to SR 109. (MM 222.8 – 232)
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
Striping on WB/EB lanes
- Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m (mm 15 – 19), Various lane and shoulder closures for striping on EB and WB lanes with intermittent lane closures.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24
Emergency In-Place paving
- Fri. 3/17, 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Single, WB right lane closure on Lebanon Pike from Fairway Dr. to McGavock Pike for milling and paving. TDOT Maintenance is handling traffic control. (mm 18.53 – 18.68)