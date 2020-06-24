SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Fire Department Engine 3 was rear-ended in a motor vehicle crash earlier Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at approximately 9:51 a.m., Smyrna Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at 624 Enon Springs Road East. Tennessee Highway Patrol was notified and responded to investigate the accident.

The driver of a pick-up truck rear ended the back of Smyrna Fire Engine 3. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot. Smyrna Police Department apprehended the driver and the passenger. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brenna Smith charged the driver with DUI, leaving the scene of the accident, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance. The driver’s wife was the passenger and was charged with public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

The driver and passenger were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.