Murfreesboro, TN – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a botched drug deal and attempted robbery that led to the shooting of two men in the parking lot of a liquor store on Monday, June 22.

The preliminary investigation revealed Terrion Daniel, 19, and Rickey Flowers, 18, both of Murfreesboro, met a man and a woman at University Package Wine & Liquor Warehouse on Middle Tennessee Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a drug transaction.

The man claims Daniel and Flowers attempted to rob him and the woman, so he shot them. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Flowers is currently listed in critical but stable condition and Daniel is stable.

The shooter and the female companion surrendered at Murfreesboro Police headquarters shortly after were interviewed by detectives.

This incident is under investigation.

