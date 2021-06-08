FD housing ceremony

Smyrna Fire Department hosted a housing ceremony at Station #6 for the department’s newest apparatus, a custom designed Spartan Gladiator pumper truck manufactured by Marion Body Works, Inc.

Members of the department participated in the ceremony, which involves spraying down the apparatus, hand drying it, and pushing it into the station. This tradition stems from the late 1800s when departments used horse-drawn apparatus. Crews would wash the horses and equipment, and then push the apparatus into the station in preparation for the next call for service.

“The safety of our citizens and personnel is our priority,” shared Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson. “This pumper truck replaces a 1983 model that has served our community well. We are grateful for a Town Council who supports this department and invests in equipment that will allow us to better serve our growing community.”


