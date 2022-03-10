SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in building A of Colony Square Apartments, 500 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna, at 4:21AM this morning.

Upon arrival, B-Shift personnel noted heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit in building A of the complex. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to one unit. The damage was extensive and the unit is uninhabitable; all adjacent units remained intact, did not sustain damage, and residents were able to return home.

Five individuals reside in the impacted unit and escaped unharmed. Rutherford County EMS transported one individual as a precautionary measure. The individual was treated and released.

SFD fire investigator’s preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin is unattended candles.

“Personnel did an excellent job of attacking the fire and containing the damage to one unit,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general fire safety tips: