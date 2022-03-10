RUTHERFORD Cable, founding sponsor of the ATHENA International Leadership Award for Rutherford County, announces the 2022 nominees for this year’s award; 12 area women representing 12 Rutherford County organizations have been nominated, along with 7 young professional women (see page 2 and beyond for a complete listing and bio of each nominee).

The community-wide celebration of this year’s nominees is open to the public and will be

held Friday, April 29, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 1200 Conference Center Boulevard.

The luncheon event begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $65 per person or $600 for a table

of ten. To reserve a seat at the luncheon, please go to rutherfordcable.org/Athena to

register.

In addition to honoring the accomplishments and contributions of Rutherford County

women, the Rutherford ATHENA Awards also provides a $3,000 educational scholarship

to a Rutherford County non-traditional female student who has been out of high school

for at least five years. The local program is part of ATHENA International, a nonprofit

organization that seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. Since its

founding in 1982, more than 8,000 ATHENA awards have been presented in eight

countries.

“The ATHENA program showcases the caliber of professional, committed leaders we

are fortunate to have here in our community. These women excel in their careers, give

back to their community and help develop other leaders making our community a better

place to live. We are proud to introduce to you the 2022 Rutherford ATHENA

Nominees.,” said Lori Cutler, 2022 Rutherford ATHENA chair.

In addition to founding sponsor RUTHERFORD Cable, the 2022 Rutherford ATHENA

Awards are sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners, First Horizon Bank, Smith

Wright Law, PLLC, State Farm, Holloway Accounting Services, Dr. Ellen Slicker,

Redstone Federal Credit Union, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Ascend Federal

Credit Union, Deloitte, Locally Owned Murfreesboro, Adams Place, Amazing Lash

Studio, Brass Horn Coffee Co, Franklin’s Printworks, Olive Branch Bakery and VIP

Murfreesboro Magazine.

RUTHERFORD Cable President Amelia Bozeman said, “RUTHERFORD Cable is proud

to be the founding sponsor of the Rutherford ATHENA International Leadership Awards

program, which is now in its ninth year. In addition to recognizing remarkable women for

their accomplishments and their contributions to our community, this program provides a

scholarship each year for a local woman who is returning to school to further her

education. Our investment in this program and the scholarship that it provides

exemplifies RUTHERFORD Cable’s mission of moving women forward; we are proud to

support current and future leaders in Rutherford County.”

The 2022 ATHENA Award nominees

Leslie Akins



Leslie Akins in an Adult Nurse Practitioner who is currently working at The Journey Home

Wellness Clinic. She has focused her 44-year career on providing primary healthcare

access for underserved and at-risk populations such as veteran, homeless, uninsured

and low-income individuals. Leslie graduated with honors from both Union University

(BSN) and UT Memphis College of Health Sciences (MSN) and was recently privileged to

serve a 7 ½ year gubernatorial appointment to the Tennessee Board of Nursing. She is

the mother of 4, wife of Dr. Mark Akins, Charity Circle member for 12 years, and has

called Murfreesboro home since 1995.

Donna Anderson



Donna Anderson serves as Assistant Vice-President of Branch Delivery for Ascend

Federal Credit Union. Her career has evolved over 34 years, serving in a leadership

capacity for the past 18 years. Anderson especially excels in career development and

mentorship. She has mentored hundreds of women with many being placed into

leadership roles. She works closely with Ascend’s Rutherford County staff to support

emerging leaders in the community. Donna also supports efforts for Monroe Carell Jr.

Children’s Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, United Way, Second

Harvest, Girl Scouts, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Susan G. Komen and Special

Kids.

Laura A. Bohling



Laura was born in Chicago, Illinois, growing up in Northwest Indiana. Football brought

Laura and her family to Tennessee, where she now resides in Christiana. Her first job

was sacking groceries at Strack & VanTil’s grocers. Her most exciting job is a tie between the Tennessee Titans and Rutherford County Circuit Court Clerk. Her hardest job was every election campaign she ran — either her own or others since 2010. Her most

rewarding job is her steadfast, enduring volunteer efforts with different

organizations/events from Habitat for Humanity and JazzFest to BoroPride and the

Rutherford County Democratic Party and Democratic Women.

Stephanie Brackman



As Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer and Leadership

Rutherford Executive Director, Stephanie Brackman has shaped the business landscape

for burgeoning professionals to engage, connect and serve. Her career began at Whittle

Communications in Knoxville after earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology and

master’s in education from the University of Tennessee. Brackman then worked at Middle

Tennessee State University for six years with the Athletic Department and the President’s

Office. In 1999, she joined the Chamber and helped form Rutherford CABLE. She has

dedicated her career to helping move women forward. She is a graduate of the U.S.

Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organization Management, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership Rutherford, and past President of the Tennessee Chamber of

Commerce Executives Association. She is a board member of Tennessee Association of

Community Leadership and Leadership Middle Tennessee, and was recently awarded

the Robert M. Smith Outstanding Leadership Educator Award.

Mylikia Franklin



Mylikia Franklin is the Co-Owner of Franklin’s Fruit Tea and the founder of Black Culture

Connected/ DBA Black Murfreesboro, a 501c) nonprofit. She holds a Bachelor of Science

in Business Management and is a Certified Professional Coder (CPC) through the AAPC.

Mylikia was born in Southfield, Michigan to serial entrepreneur parents, which fostered

within her a love for business at a very young age. For over a decade, Mylikia owned a

healthcare business that catered to consulting with independent healthcare professionals

and small businesses across the USA. After spending over a decade running her own

small business and helping others do the same, Mylikia gained expertise at taking an

idea and turning it into a viable business. Mylikia currently lives in Murfreesboro, TN with

her husband Germayle and their 4 children. She volunteers countless hours of her time in

the Murfreesboro and Nashville communities, enjoys mentoring, and is a member of

several charitable organizations.

Diana Constanza Kooper, MD



Dr. Coni Kooper is the first female Vice Chief of Staff for Ascension Saint Thomas

Rutherford hospital where she also serves as Medical Director of the Progressive Care

Unit. She currently serves on the Wellness Committee, Physician Excellence Committee,

and the Physician Planning Committee at the hospital. A devoted patient advocate, she is

Board Certified in Internal Medicine. Dr. Kooper received her undergraduate degree from

the University of Florida in microbiology and cell science, and her M.D. from University of

South Florida College of Medicine where she also completed her residency at Tampa

General Hospital. A native of Columbia, South America, she sees herself “a full-hearted

American lady.”

Mariah Phillips



Mariah Phillips has been a community advocate, educator, and business leader in

Rutherford County for 16 years. While managing a multi-million dollar business and

raising 5 children, Mariah graduated from MTSU in 2012 with a degree in US

Government, then earning her Masters in Educational Leadership from Lipscomb.

Putting her degrees to good use, Mrs. Phillips became a US Government teacher,

earning recognition as teacher of the year. Mariah ran for US Congress in 2018 and

inspired many women within Rutherford County to step up and run themselves.

Jane Sharp



Jane Sharp, born in Columbia, TN, has lived in Middle Tennessee for most of her life. At

Harding College, she met and married Cliff Sharp. Together they raised their three

daughters Cindy, Candace, and Christy in Searcy, Arkansas. In the 1980s, Jane and Cliff

moved back to Tennessee and became involved serving in local ministries and their

church. Jane and Cliff began volunteering in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in the

late 1990’s and started Greenhouse Ministries to bring volunteers and clients together.

Over the last twenty years, Jane has helped lead the ministry to plant hope in the ‘Boro.

Michelle Shrader



Michelle Shrader is an Agent Recruiter and Owner of Adventures Tours and Travel. Born

and raised in California, Michelle and her husband, Mike moved to Murfreesboro in 2005

with their children Gabby and Riley. Michelle is an active member of Junior League of Murfreesboro, Women United and 100 Women Who Care. In 2021, Michelle served on

the Education and Advisory Education Teams for State Farms Diversity & Inclusion

Committee. This year, she looks forward to co-leading one of those groups. For Michelle,

relationships are what matter most. “All the money in the world cannot buy quality time

with family and friends”.

Dr. Ellen K. Slicker



Ellen K. Slicker is a licensed psychologist with a private practice in Murfreesboro. She

also taught in the Psychology Department and the Professional Counseling Program at

MTSU for over 25 years. Dr. Slicker received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from

Kansas University, Ed.S. from University of Northern Colorado, and Ph.D. in Psychology

from Texas A&M University. She currently serves on the United Way Board, American

Heart Association Board, and Murfreesboro City Schools Foundation Board. She has also

served on the boards of Insight Counseling Center, Special Kids, the hospital

Ambassadors, Rutherford Cable, and the ATHENA Award Program (2019 chair).

Rev. Martha Touchton



Rev. Martha Touchton serves as the Minister of Education at St. Mark’s United Methodist

Church. She directs Christian education, adult, children, and family ministries, and leads

in worship, congregational care, and spiritual formation. Martha earned her bachelor’s

degree at Westmar College in accounting and Christian education before completing her

master’s degree in religious education at Scarritt Graduate School. In 1999, she was

ordained Deacon, authorized to create ministries of compassion, service, and justice.

Outside of church and family, Martha is involved with the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Read to

Succeed, Lionheart Chamber Orchestra, Habitat for Humanity, and the Ditsy Dots

women’s trio.

Lori Williams

Lori Williams is a seasoned accounting professional and CPA with more than 30 years’

experience. As Controller for Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE), Lori holds ultimate

responsibility for the organization’s $375 million revenue assurance. Highly skilled in

financial matters, Lori is equally known for her compassionate communication and

friendliness. An accountant with a personality, she uses her skills to build relationships

and serve as a mentor. In her leisure time, Lori enjoys being with her family: husband

Kevin, son Austin, daughter Allison, and especially granddaughter Claire. Lori loves t

travel and plans to visit all 50 states during her fifties.

The 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Nominees

Nicole Ford

Nicole is a long time Murfreesboro resident and alongside her husband, they own

Goodness Gracious and have made the big decision to return to Murfreesboro after an 8-

year stint at the Readyville Mill. Nicole is currently pursuing her Master’s in Business

Administration at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Nicole and her Husband have

two children, Jackson and Bailey who attend FRCS, following in the footsteps of their

dad. Along with pursuing higher education, running a vibrant small business, and raising

two future Rutherford County volunteers, Nicole fuels her passion for her community by

aiding nonprofits. Not only does she donate her time to these charities, but she donates

catering services or delicious dishes to fundraising events as often as she can.

Tosha Price



Tosha Price serves as a Strategic Partnership Specialist for Ascend Federal Credit

Union, where she has worked for over seven years managing financial education partnerships with local high schools and universities, helping students prepare for

financial success after graduation. Price currently serves as President of Murfreesboro

Young Professionals, diplomat for Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, member of

the Nashville Chamber New Member Advisory Council, member of the Domestic Violence

and Sexual Assault Center Board of Governors and mentor for tnAchieves. She holds a

bachelor of business administration degree with a minor in accounting from Middle

Tennessee State University.

Lili Rembold



Lili is a teacher currently pursuing her Early Childhood (Primary, ages 3-6) Montessori

teaching credential, and she has been teaching dance at a local studio for 6 years. She

also serves as the chair of the Public Relations committee for the Rutherford County

Democratic Women and a lead organizer for the Rutherford County Action Council,

working closely with the Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood. She was a lead

organizer of the October 2nd Bans Off Our Bodies rally for reproductive justice and hopes

to develop a community education program to teach people how to be proactive

members of their communities.

Robin Seay



Realtor Robin Seay has a strong passion and love for serving others. Robin learned early

on that each family she is afforded the opportunity to help is unique in their own way.

With this understanding, she works to provide a custom experience for her clientele at

Parks Realty, where she specializes in new construction, listings, and first-time

homebuyers. Robin also serves with organizations, such as United Way of Rutherford

and Cannon Counties, Leadership Rutherford, and Murfreesboro Young Professionals.

Because of her service, she was named Humanitarian of the Year by Parks Realty, MYP

Volunteer of the Year twice, and 20 Under 40 honoree by Murfreesboro Magazine.

Vicki Sheridan



Vicki Sheridan is the Business Development Manager at Morter Family Chiropractic and

has over 6 years of experience in relationship management and leadership with a

passion for helping small businesses. Vicki is the owner of @murfreesborotneats on

Instagram where she spotlights local restaurants free of charge. Vicki owns an online

boutique, Everyday Lady, which focuses on helping women feel confident with sizes

ranging from S-3XL. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from Murray

State University. Vicki is a Diplomat for the Rutherford County Chamber and a member of

RUTHERFORD Cable where she serves on the Diversity & Inclusion and Marketing

Committees.

Grace Tant



Grace Tant is a life-long resident of Rutherford County. She graduated from Middle

Tennessee State University with a degree in Organizational Communication. After

graduation, Grace dove into the world of real estate by getting her real estate license.

She uses her vast real estate knowledge to not only help others buy & sell homes, but as a transaction manager for American Community Investments, a local real estate

investment firm. Grace serves on the boards for multiple local non-profits, including

Murfreesboro Young Professionals & Possibility Place. In her free time, Grace loves to

cook and play kickball with her husband Kyle.

Ella Weaver



After 15 years working in higher education, Ella Weaver recently transitioned to nonprofit

work with a role at United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. As Director of Strategic Initiatives, Ella works with smart and passionate individuals to improve the lives

of all in our community. An enthusiast of good books, good music and good wit, Ella

spends time as a stationery designer, connecting with her Rutherford Cable network,

engaging with her faith community, and laughing with friends. She and her husband John

are thankful to be raising their sons, Bramblett, nine, and Huck, seven, in middle

Tennessee.

About RUTHERFORD Cable

RUTHERFORD Cable is an organization of more than 200 members promoting the

professional advancement of women. The organization provides professional and

personal development, as well as business growth, through building long-term

relationships, structured networking and referrals. The organization is the first chapter of

the 40-year-old Nashville Cable.

Monthly breakfast meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, with

informal networking beginning at 7:15 a.m., followed by structured, facilitated networking

and top keynote speakers. Meetings are concluded by 9 a.m. Free networking events

are held monthly in addition to special workshops and a yearly mentoring program

underwritten by First Horizon Bank. The organization’s mission is to be the premier

leadership organization for women’s professional advancement.

RUTHERFORD Cable sponsors the Leadership Academy in partnership with the Middle

Tennessee State University Honors College and Dale Carnegie International. In 2014,

RUTHERFORD Cable presented the first annual RUTHERFORD ATHENA International

Leadership Award Program.

