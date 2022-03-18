Smyrna Fire Department Contain Structure Fire on Clarkston Drive

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Clarkston Drive on March 17, 2022, 7:31 PM.

A-Shift personnel arrived and noted visible flames and heavy smoke coming from a shed on the property. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the storage shed. The home was not damaged and all residents are safe.

The fire cause and origin is under investigation by SFD’s fire investigator.

“The shed was just a few feet from the home,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “Firefighters did an excellent job of preventing the spread of this fire. We are grateful the damage was contained to the detached structure and the home was not impacted.”