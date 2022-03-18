The Town of Smyrna will observe National Gas Utility Workers’ Day on March 18. This annual, nationwide event is intended to build public awareness to recognize and celebrate the employees serving their communities in natural gas utility departments.

March 18th marks the anniversary of the 1937 New London School explosion in East Texas which killed almost 300 students. This event led to laws mandating odorazation of natural gas for commercial and industrial use, as well as an increased emphasis on safety.

The Smyrna Natural Gas Department was recently recognized by the American Public Gas Association for earning the Silver Level of the System Operational Achievement Recognition Program (SOAR). SOAR honors natural gas distribution utilities that demonstrate commitment and excellence in four areas: Safety, System Integrity, System Improvement, and Workforce Development.

“We are grateful for our frontline employees who bring safe, reliable natural gas into your homes and businesses,” shared Mike Strange, Utilities Director with the Town of Smyrna. “These employees are committed to excellence in service and we are grateful they are part of the Town of Smyrna family.”

Smyrna Natural Gas is the local energy supplier for the Town of Smyrna and City of La Vergne, serving over 11,400 customers. If you would like to learn more about the benefits of natural gas and how Smyrna Natural Gas works, please contact Bert Meece, Utilities Safety Coordinator, at 615-355-5740.