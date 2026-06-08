Monday, June 8, 2026
No menu items!
Home Events Simply Smyrna Celebration Set For June 13 In Downtown Smyrna

Simply Smyrna Celebration Set For June 13 In Downtown Smyrna

By
Source Staff
-
0
51

A free family-friendly event featuring live music, entertainment, vendors and activities is set to bring the community together in downtown Smyrna this weekend.

More Local Living News

The Town of Smyrna is inviting residents and visitors to attend the Simply Smyrna Celebration on Saturday, June 13, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. in the Historic Depot District at 101 Front Street.

The event will feature seven live music stages, international folk dancers, local vendors, food and activities for all ages.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring chairs and enjoy an evening of entertainment with friends and family in downtown Smyrna.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×