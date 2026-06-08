Simply Smyrna Celebration Set For June 13 In Downtown Smyrna

A free family-friendly event featuring live music, entertainment, vendors and activities is set to bring the community together in downtown Smyrna this weekend.

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The Town of Smyrna is inviting residents and visitors to attend the Simply Smyrna Celebration on Saturday, June 13, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. in the Historic Depot District at 101 Front Street.

The event will feature seven live music stages, international folk dancers, local vendors, food and activities for all ages.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring chairs and enjoy an evening of entertainment with friends and family in downtown Smyrna.

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