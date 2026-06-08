Man Accused Of Taking Photos In Fitting Rooms Wanted By Smyrna Police

Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help as investigators look into two reported incidents involving suspicious activity at retail stores along Sam Ridley Parkway.

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According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers responded June 1 to a retail business in the 800 block of W. Sam Ridley Parkway after a female customer reported that an unknown man appeared to be taking photographs of her with a cellphone from an adjacent dressing room while she was using a fitting room.

Police said the suspect left the store after being confronted.

Investigators determined the incident was the second report of similar suspicious activity in the area over a two-day period. A second incident occurred June 2 at another retail store in the 400 block of Sam Ridley Parkway, according to police.

Security footage has been obtained from the first incident, and investigators are searching for an unknown Black male and a white SUV believed to be connected to the case. For the second incident, police said they are seeking an unknown dark-skinned male and a brown or desert tan Dodge Ram pickup truck. Security footage from that incident is still being sought.

The Smyrna Police Department said both cases remain under active investigation and is asking anyone who may have been in the retail areas along W. Sam Ridley Parkway and noticed suspicious activity or the described vehicles to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or [[email protected]] and reference case number 26-003650.

Police also encouraged residents to remain aware of their surroundings when using public restrooms, fitting rooms or changing areas and to report suspicious behavior to store management or law enforcement.

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