Zhaechel Cheli Strong
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 27-year-old Zhaechel “Cheli” Strong who is missing out of Hendersonville.

Zhaechel has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Seen her? Call Hendersonville PD at 615-451-3838.

