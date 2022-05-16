May 12, 2022 – Two lucky players in Memphis and Murfreesboro won $50,000 each from last night’s Powerball drawing. These winners won the big prize in two different ways.

The Murfreesboro player matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 from a ticket purchased at Publix, 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Over in west Tennessee, a Memphis player won $50,000 from the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball. The ticket was purchased at Gabe’s Market, 6882 Macon Road in Memphis.

For $1, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.