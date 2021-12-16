Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office achieved the Outstanding Department Award from MADD Tennessee for increasing awareness to prevent drunk driving and arresting impaired drunk drivers.

The award was presented during MADD’s annual Tennessee Night of Remembrance honoring law enforcement officers statewide who enforce DUI laws and potentially saved 6,663 lives last year by DUI arrests.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh commended the deputies.

“The efforts of the deputies to take intoxicated and impaired drivers off the roads makes the county safer for everyone,” Fitzhugh said. “We remind drivers who plan to drink alcohol to get a designated driver, use a ride share or plan on another way to get home.”

Sheriff’s Patrol Cpl. William Travis earned the 2020 Statewide Top DUI Enforcer Award for 144 impaired driving arrests and the MADD Gold Enforcement Award for removing 144 impaired drivers from Tennessee roadways in 2019.

Travis joined Patrol Cpl. April Haggard, Cpl. James Bailey and Deputies Austin Watson, Deputy Cody Didier, Zachary Campbell and Mina Awad in receiving the Bronze Award for removing 25 or more impaired drivers from the roadways in 2019 or 2020.

MADD’s Outstanding Department Award was based on the Sheriff’s Office’s effort by: