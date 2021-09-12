September 2021 has been declared Campus Fire Safety Month by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. The declaration, supported by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO), aims to raise student awareness of fire hazards and promote the need for fire safety in campus and off-campus residences.

“As the college year gets underway, I remind Tennessee college students to focus on creating a fire-safe environment either on or off campus,” said State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Through education and awareness, Tennessee students can reduce their fire risks and prevent a tragedy from occurring.”

Fires occurring in on-campus housing can carry a tragic toll. From 2016 to 2020, 187 campus housing fires occurred across the nation resulting in one civilian injury, two firefighter injuries and over $200,000 in property loss. Since 2000, SFMO’s data shows that two students have been killed in campus-related fires in Tennessee.

“I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those who may have lost a loved one in a campus fire,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley. “I urge Tennessee college students and their families to protect themselves from the dangers of fires that could occur on campus.”

Many campus-related fire fatalities have common factors such as a lack of automatic fire sprinklers, missing or disabled smoke alarms, careless smoking habits and the misuse of alcohol — which impairs judgment and hampers evacuation efforts.To help students protect themselves from the dangers of fire, the SFMO is sharing the following campus fire safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Campus Fire Safety Tips