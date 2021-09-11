Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) Director Carl Hudgens is pleased to announce that five RCEMS employees and medic students recently completed the national registry with a 100 percent first-time pass rate.

Thomas McKinstry, Sophia Fuller, McKayla Knox, Oscar Porto, and Doug Diehl completed the paramedic program at Columbia State which entailed attending courses twice a week, as well as clinical rotations all while working full-time for RCEMS. The program duration is typically 18 months.

“We could not be more proud of these medic students and what they have accomplished,” said Hudgens. “This is an intense program, and I’m elated that all five passed their written and practical skills requirements to complete the national registry.”

“What a great accomplishment for these individuals,” said County Mayor Bill Ketron. “Meeting their written and practical skills on the first attempt is a true testament to their dedication to professional development, training, and education. A sincere ‘congratulations’ to all!”


