Sawyer Brown’s Mark Miller Announces Memoir

For four decades, Mark Miller has been the frontman of multi-PLATINUM and multi-award-winning group Sawyer Brown and a trailblazer in country music. Now, he’s pulling back the curtain on his storied career with his new memoir The Boys And Me: My Life in the Country Music Supergroup Sawyer Brown, due February 6th via Forefront Books.

Dierks Bentley said it best when he said “Mark Miller is arguably one of the greatest frontmen of any band of any genre,” and in this compelling memoir, Miller takes readers on an intimate journey through the highs and lows of his remarkable career.

From the early days of honing their craft in small-town venues to winning the first-ever televised singing competition with Star Search to becoming country music’s most enduring acts, Miller offers a backstage pass to the heart and soul of Sawyer Brown with never-before-told stories.

The Boys And Me stands as a testament to the band’s enduring legacy and its impact on the country music landscape. Accompanied by the band’s new tell-all documentary, Get Me To The Stage On Time, and a Blake Shelton-produced album, Desperado Troubadours, coming March 8th, 2024, Miller’s memoir continues the celebration of Sawyer Brown’s 40th anniversary.

