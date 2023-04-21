Rutherford Weekend: 6 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend in Rutherford County? Check out these events.
1Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration
Saturday, April 22, 2023 10 am – 2 pm
Murfreesboro Square
225 West College Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Mark your calendar and bring the entire family to Rutherford County’s Earth Day celebration this Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Murfreesboro’s historic downtown square. This year’s theme is “Renew Rutherford Together.” Enjoy local and organic products, live music, food, educational booths, kids activities and giveaways.
Learn more here.
2Earth Day Jam and Art Market
Saturday April 22, 2023 1 pm
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Celebrate mother earth with Mayday Brewery and friends! The brewery is putting on a special Disney event where attendees can wear their favorite Disney-themed costumes. There will be a local artisans market and live music.
Learn more here.
3Cannonsburgh Village Pioneer Days
Saturday April 22, 2023 10 am
Cannonsburgh Village
312 South Front Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village is back. Go back in history at this free event that will be filled with fun for the entire family. Enjoy live music, clogging performances, art for sale, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a Car Show. There will be food trucks, storytelling by “Harriet Tubman”, and kids can enjoy hayrides, hands-on demonstrations, pottery, basket weaving, and broom making.
Learn more here.
4Record Store Day!
Saturday April 22, 2023 9am
The Great Escape Murfreesboro
810 NW Broad St #202 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Celebrate independent record stores at this annual event. Every customer on 4/22 only can choose a total of five FREE CDs or LPs from our massive 99 cent sale selection. There will be giveaways available including posters, tote bags, buttons and other goodies.
Plus, all locations will have a large selection of Record Store Day exclusive releases from all your favorite artists!
Learn more here.
5The Smurfs Great Escape Murfreesboro
Saturday April 22, 2023, 9am
Murfreesboro, TN, USA
Bring your family to this exciting and interactive adventure this weekend as the streets of Murfreesboro will be transforming into this unique outdoor scavenger hunt. Attendees will help save the Smurfs from the evil wizard Gargamel at this new escape-room-style experience. Solve puzzles, complete challenges, and join hundreds of other teams as you race against the clock to save the Smurfs.
Learn more here.
6Friday Night Market In The Boro & Food Truck Festival
Friday, April 7, 2023, 5 PM – 9 PM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visit Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly Food Truck Festival and Local Shopping event every week from 5pm to 9pm. The Friday Night Market In The Boro is an event that includes a range of food trucks, shopping, and music. The market gives you a chance to be with the community and support local businesses. It is family-friendly and pets are allowed.
This event will take place every Friday from April through September. Admission and parking are free. Vendors can apply here.
Learn more here.