Rutherford Weekend: 6 Happenings This Weekend

6 Friday Night Market In The Boro & Food Truck Festival

Friday, April 7, 2023, 5 PM – 9 PM

Patterson Park Community Center

521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Visit Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly Food Truck Festival and Local Shopping event every week from 5pm to 9pm. The Friday Night Market In The Boro is an event that includes a range of food trucks, shopping, and music. The market gives you a chance to be with the community and support local businesses. It is family-friendly and pets are allowed.

This event will take place every Friday from April through September. Admission and parking are free. Vendors can apply here.

Learn more here.