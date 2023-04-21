Nashville Soccer Club and Renasant Agree to Contract Extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club and Renasant Bank announced today their partnership extension through 2027, a four-year renewal. Nashville SC first signed Renasant Bank in 2019, prior to the start of the club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer.

“We are very excited to announce the continuation of our partnership as the Official Bank and jersey sponsor with Nashville SC,” said Renasant’s Chief Marketing Officer, John Oxford. “Both on the pitch and in the community, our partnership is placing Renasant as the financial services provider of choice in the markets we serve, and we look forward to many more years of success.”

“Since joining our club at the beginning of our Major League Soccer journey back in 2020, Renasant has proven to be a premier sponsorship partner for our organization,” said Dan Farrell, VP of Corporate Partnerships with Nashville SC. “As we enter in this new chapter of our relationship, we are proud to have Renasant as our primary kit partner for another four years and as a community ally in using the sport of soccer as a vehicle to leave a positive legacy in our region.”

Through Nashville SC’s history as an MLS side, Renasant has remained the club’s only kit partner. Just a couple weeks ago, Renasant expanded its ties by adding their name to Nashville SC’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC’s jersey, becoming the first kit presenting partner of both organizations.

Nashville SC and Renasant will celebrate their partnership renewal at the club’s home match against Los Angeles FC this Saturday, April 22. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Walker Zimmerman bobblehead, the first player bobblehead in Nashville SC history. Scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park, limited tickets are still available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Nashville SC’s partnership with Renasant became a key milestone in the club’s journey towards its inaugural season in MLS as well as a pioneering move for Renasant by taking their innovative mindset outside the financial services area and into the sport of soccer.

The partners, as they have accomplished since the partnership inception, will continue to combine forces to reach, serve and strengthen their communities across the Nashville area, the state of Tennessee and the entire Southeast.

Source: Nashville SC

