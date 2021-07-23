Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Yoga at The Avenue Murfreesboro

Photo courtesy of The Avenue at Murfreesboro

Saturday, July 24th, 9am

2615 Medical Center Pkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Certified yoga instructors lead these free classes from June to September. Classes are held near Bath & Body Works in the Central Park area of The Avenue. Don’t forget to bring your signed waiver to participate! A mat, towel and water and also required to participate.

Register to save your spot here