Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Back-to-School “SPLASH BASH”
Saturday, July 24th, 10am-4pm
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060
Lucky Ladd Farms is Tennessee’s premier petting zoo. With tons of attractions for all ages, and events held year-round, the farm is a perfect place to spend a day. Join them this weekend as they hold their back-to-school splash bash. Buy a general admissions ticket and enjoy both the petting zoo, normal attractions and the splash bash! Water slides, splash pads, water balloon tosses and more games will all be part of the fun.
Purchase tickets here
2. Yoga at The Avenue Murfreesboro
Saturday, July 24th, 9am
2615 Medical Center Pkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Certified yoga instructors lead these free classes from June to September. Classes are held near Bath & Body Works in the Central Park area of The Avenue. Don’t forget to bring your signed waiver to participate! A mat, towel and water and also required to participate.
Register to save your spot here
3. The Moving Canvas Kid’s Paint pARTy “Kids Paint too”
Saturday, July 24th, 11am
517 W. Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Moving Canvas is a mobile paint class created by Rhonda Shaw. She brings the supplies and the fun to you!
Purchase your tickets here
4. Mixtape 80s Tribute Band: Quarantine This
Saturday, July 24th, 7pm
6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Located on 86 acres of land, Hop Springs Beer Park is having one of its many summer concerts for all ages. Doors open at 6pm. Make sure to bring your own chair and plenty of energy to dance the night away.
Purchase tickets here
5. Main Street Murfreesboro Saturday Market
Saturday, July 24th, 8am-noon
116 W. Lytle Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Enjoy the weekly Saturday farmer’s market on Murfreesboro’s Public Square. There are more than 50 vendors to enjoy- offering something for everyone. They are open rain or shine and pets are welcomed but encouraged to be kept on a short leash while browsing. The market is every Saturday in June through October.